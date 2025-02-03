CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $92.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

