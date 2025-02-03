CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $167.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

