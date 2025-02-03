Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 80867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

