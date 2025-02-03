Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.8 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
