Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 278.8 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 3,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

