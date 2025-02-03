Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $128,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 78.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $562.09 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.