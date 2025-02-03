Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a market capitalization of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

