Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $216.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $223.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

