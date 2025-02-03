Chicago Capital LLC Has $41.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,423,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,330 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $41,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 47.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

