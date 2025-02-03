Chicago Capital LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Down 1.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.