Chicago Capital LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $183.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

