Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,516 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $68,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 1.32. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

