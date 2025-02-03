Chicago Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.69.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $602.04 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.71.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

