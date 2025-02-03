Chicago Capital LLC Sells 920 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $112.92 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

