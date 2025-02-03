Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $485.19 and a 12 month high of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

