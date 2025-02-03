Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $79.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,340,784.75. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $491,134.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,820,818.76. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,395 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.