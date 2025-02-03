Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter.

CALF opened at $44.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

