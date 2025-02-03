Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Price Performance
NYSE C opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.
Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
