Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Appian by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,169,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Appian by 282.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Appian by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Appian by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.