Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $129.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

