Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.74 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

