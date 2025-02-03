Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.01 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

