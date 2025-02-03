China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,857 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

