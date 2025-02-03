China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 493 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $297,501.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,529.75. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $116.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

