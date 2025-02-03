China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,265 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,588,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 440,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DYN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This trade represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,071 shares of company stock worth $606,476 over the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

