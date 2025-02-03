China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 593 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 749,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 303,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 53.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 209,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 73,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $844,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,010.65. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $126,480.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,421 shares of company stock worth $4,973,428. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley raised Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON opened at $55.80 on Monday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

