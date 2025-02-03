China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $341,000 Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,186,121.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,443.05. This represents a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $18.28 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.