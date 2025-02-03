China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,095 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Insider Activity

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,788.32. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,334 shares of company stock worth $4,731,520. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

