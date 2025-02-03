Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.72.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 472,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $43,994,559 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

