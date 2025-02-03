Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in January

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 523,900 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTXR shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

CTXR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.65. 10,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,598. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

