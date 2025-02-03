Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 13.6% in January

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 523,900 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTXR shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXR stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.65. 10,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,598. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

