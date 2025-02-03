Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CKNHF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

