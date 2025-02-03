Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Clarkson Price Performance
CKNHF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.
About Clarkson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3X-Leveraged ETFs: Amplify Returns With These 3 Top Picks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Major Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.