Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDEC opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

