Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.