Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 327,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,964,000 after acquiring an additional 163,564 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

