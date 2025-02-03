Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

