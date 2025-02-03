Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $412,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $193.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average of $188.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

