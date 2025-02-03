Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $89.25 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

