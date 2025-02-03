Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY remained flat at $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
