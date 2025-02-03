CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CMC Metals
CMC Metals Stock Down 25.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CMC Metals
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Metals
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.