Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 405.81% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

