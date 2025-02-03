Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

