Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 936,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 187,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 459,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

