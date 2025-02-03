Comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) & Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals -52.53% -93.34% -44.77% Genprex N/A -409.48% -269.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Genprex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $27.96 million 27.47 -$160.28 million ($0.79) -10.09 Genprex N/A N/A -$30.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Genprex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genprex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Genprex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.49%. Genprex has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,654.08%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genprex is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Genprex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Genprex

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Its product pipeline comprises Acclaim-1, which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; Acclaim-2, which is in phase phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Acclaim-3, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company also develops ONC-001, REQORSA as a monotherapy, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat advance non-small cell lung cancer; and ONC-002, REQORSA with Tarceva, which is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.