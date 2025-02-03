Comparing OLO (NYSE:OLO) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OLO and Phreesia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $228.29 million 5.22 -$58.29 million ($0.10) -72.86 Phreesia $405.14 million 4.04 -$136.88 million ($1.47) -19.15

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phreesia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OLO and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -5.89% 0.34% 0.30% Phreesia -20.43% -32.78% -22.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OLO and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 2 0 2.67 Phreesia 0 0 13 0 3.00

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $31.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Phreesia.

Risk & Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OLO beats Phreesia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

