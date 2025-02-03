CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,600.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$23.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.33. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.75.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA provides e-health services worldwide. It operates through Ambulatory Information Systems, Hospital Information Systems, Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems segments. The Ambulatory Information Systems segment develops and sells practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; offers supplementary app, internet, and intranet solutions; and delivers solutions for medical facilities, such as medica; care centers and practice associations.

