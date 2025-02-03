Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $202,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.67.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,538. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.5 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $329.81 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.48 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

