ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

