Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

