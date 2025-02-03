Construction Stocks Worth Watching – January 31st

International Paper, Berkshire Hathaway, IonQ, Caterpillar, Baker Hughes, Parker-Hannifin, and Progressive are the seven Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the design, development, and construction of buildings, infrastructure, and other related projects. These companies typically include home builders, real estate developers, engineering and construction firms, and building materials suppliers. Investing in construction stocks can provide exposure to the growth and activity in the construction sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

International Paper (IP)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Shares of IP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 14,947,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.99. 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,099. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $381.48 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,613,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,449. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,509. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $299.93 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.40 and its 200 day moving average is $370.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

BKR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,378,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,496. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

NYSE:PH traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.72. 673,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $666.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $463.16 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.30. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $176.37 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Read More