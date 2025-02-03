Contrasting WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WOWI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 0.99% 113.05% 2.41%

Volatility & Risk

WOWI has a beta of -27.91, meaning that its stock price is 2,891% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cedar Fair 1 1 12 0 2.79

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WOWI and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $56.21, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than WOWI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOWI and Cedar Fair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.80 billion 2.46 $124.56 million ($0.64) -68.83

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats WOWI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

(Get Free Report)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.