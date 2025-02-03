Cook Wealth LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Cook Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.5% of Cook Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.